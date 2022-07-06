Bichette's 8th-inning solo shot lifts Blue Jays to win over Athletics, snap 5-game losing streak

Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday in Oakland, Calif., to snap a five-game losing streak.

"We needed it," Bichette said. "I think when you're trying to stop a skid, sometimes that's how it goes, so I thought we fought well today and definitely excited to get the win."

Matt Chapman also homered against his former team for the second straight day. Chapman spent his first five seasons in Oakland before being traded to Toronto in March.

Ramon Laureano homered for the A's, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.

"We've played well against the Blue Jays team this year," Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. "Unfortunately, we didn't get the win today to get our first sweep and to get our season series to win, but we've still got games in front of us."

FLOW the lead 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NextLevel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NextLevel</a> <a href="https://t.co/AMdvsTpODW">pic.twitter.com/AMdvsTpODW</a> —@BlueJays

Laureano's sixth long ball of the year broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth. Chapman answered with his 13th in the top of the seventh before Bichette hit his 13th an inning later.

"It seems like every time that [Bichette] hits a home run, it's to go ahead or tie a game," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. "It was good. Hopefully, that gets us going offensively again."

All tied up thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/mattchap6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mattchap6</a>! 💣 <a href="https://t.co/GxvHUSdXt6">pic.twitter.com/GxvHUSdXt6</a> —@BlueJays

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Adam Cimber (8-2) followed with two perfect frames to earn his eighth win, most among major-league relievers.

"[I was] feeling pretty good," Berrios said. "I was able to go out there and compete and give our team a chance to win, and we did it."

Jordan Romano recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two punch-outs for his 18th save in 21 opportunities.

Oakland starter James Kaprielian blanked Toronto through six innings before serving up the home run to Chapman, one of his best friends, to begin the seventh.

Kaprielian allowed five hits and four walks with one strikeout. It was his 24th consecutive start of six frames or fewer, extending the all-time A's record.

Domingo Acevedo (1-2) surrendered his seventh homer of the year to suffer his first loss since April 29.

Roster moves

The Blue Jays claimed RHP Matt Peacock off waivers from the Kansas City Royals and designated RHP Shaun Anderson for assignment. Toronto also recalled RHP Casey Lawrence and optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo.