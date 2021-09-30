Bichette belts pair of homers to power Jays past Yankees as playoff pursuit intensifies

Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth inning — his second homer of the game — to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a much-needed 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Jordan Romano closed things out for his 22nd save as Toronto halted New York's seven-game winning streak and moved two games behind the Yankees in the battle for the two American League wild-card spots.

New York holds the first spot and is just one game up on the Boston Red Sox, who kept their hold on the second spot with a 6-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto moved into a tie with the Seattle Mariners, who were also one game behind Boston entering their late game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Yankees and Blue Jays will close out their three-game series Thursday night. Both teams have four games left to play.

Marcus Semien had the other Toronto homer as the Blue Jays took a 5-2 lead into the sixth inning behind a solid start from Jose Berrios. The Yankees scored once in the sixth and tied the game in the seventh when Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run single off reliever Tim Mayza.

The Canadian pitcher pushing Blue Jays toward playoffs 2:33 Canadian-born pitcher Jordan Romano is helping the Toronto Blue Jays earn a playoff spot, and it’s something his family says is a dream come true. 2:33

Berrios struck out the side in the first inning and the Blue Jays' offence staked him to an early lead.

George Springer put a charge in the announced crowd of 29,601 with a leadoff double off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole and scored when Semien turned on a 97-m.p.h. fastball for his 44th homer.

The blast put Semien ahead of Davey Johnson (1973 New York Mets) for the all-time record for home runs by a second baseman in a season.

Springer helped pad the lead in the second inning as the Blue Jays pushed Cole's pitch count to 40. With Santiago Espinal aboard after a one-out double, Springer stroked an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Bichette launched a solo shot in the third to set a franchise record for most homers by a shortstop. He moved past Tony Batista (1999) with his 27th homer of the year.

Berrios, meanwhile, was in stellar form — retiring the first 14 Yankees in order — until New York scored a pair in the fifth inning.

What to make of the Blue Jays, Kevin Kiermaier dispute | Bring It In 6:44 Host Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Corey Erdman to discuss whether they are “In or Out” on Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki intentionally throwing at Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier. 6:44

Gleyber Torres reached on a double down the left-field line and scored on a Gio Urshela seeing-eye single. Brett Gardner followed with an RBI double.

Springer was given credit for a two-base hit in the bottom half of the fifth after a communication breakdown in shallow left field.

Urshela tracked the ball from his shortstop position before pulling away at the last second in front of left-fielder Joey Gallo, who could only watch it drop. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., made the Yankees pay by ending a career-long 0-for-20 drought with a double that scored Springer.

DJ LeMahieu led off the sixth with a double, moved to third base on an Anthony Rizzo groundout and scored on a Mike Judge sacrifice fly. With two down and a full count to slugger Giancarlo Stanton, Berrios thrilled the crowd by getting the cleanup hitter on a meek groundout.

Mayza, one of Toronto's most dependable relievers, put the first two runners in the seventh. Gallo was hit by a pitch and Torres reached on an infield single.

Urshela struck out and pinch-hitter Luke Voit fanned as well, but catcher Reese McGuire couldn't corral a wild pitch that generated the third strike. The runners advanced and both scored when No. 9 hitter Higashioka — who entered the game with a .186 average — hit a sharp single.

Bichette greeted reliever Clay Holmes (8-4) to the game in the eighth by turning on a 1-0 sinker.

Toronto reliever Adam Cimber (3-4) recorded four key outs ahead of Romano for the win. The Blue Jays outhit the Yankees 10-7.