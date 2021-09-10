Guerrero Jr. clubs 42nd home run as Blue Jays complete 4-game sweep over Yankees

Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff homer in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the skidding New York Yankees 6-4 Thursday night for their eighth straight win.

The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015.

The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12, a jarring collapse immediately following a 13-game winning streak that propelled them to the top of the wild-card race. They fell a game behind idle Boston for the lead spot.

First time since 1908, the Yankees were swept in a four-game home series while never leading, according to STATS.

Jose Berrios (11-7) dominated the Yankees until Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer in the sixth tied it at 2. The right-hander got two outs in the seventh before being pulled after 109 pitches. He was charged with two runs and struck out eight.

Bichette got the first of his three hits with his 22nd homer to begin the game. Randal Grichuk added a solo shot against New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr., and Teoscar Hernandez also had three hits for Toronto.

Guerrero's solo shot off Andrew Heaney in the ninth made it 5-2. The 22-year-old Guerrero matched Kansas City's Salvador Perez for second in the majors behind Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who has 43 homers.

Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit homered for New York with two outs in the ninth off Nate Pearson. Sanchez's homer was his 21st and Voit's was his ninth.

Bichette and the Blue Jays took the lead in the seventh against Sal Romano (0-2), who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game. Danny Jansen doubled, pinch-hitter Jake Lamb was hit by a pitch and Bichette followed with a soft, two-out single to left-centre.

Romano walked Marcus Semien to load the bases and was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who struck out Guerrero to end the inning.

Yankees second baseman Tyler Wade dropped the feed on a potential double play ball in the eighth, helping Toronto load the bases again with one out. Peralta allowed his third walk of the inning to Jansen to put the Blue Jays up 4-2.

New York hit into two double plays, including one by Giancarlo Stanton with two on and one out in the eighth. The Yankees have grounded into 130 double plays this season, tied with Washington for most in the majors.

Bichette was 6 for 33 (.182) out of the leadoff spot this year prior to Thursday. He fouled off four two-strike pitches before taking Cortes deep to left field in the first.

Grichuk also fouled off four two-strike pitches before driving one into the left-field seats leading off the fifth.

Cortes slammed his glove and hat in the dugout after finishing the fifth. He worked through the sixth, allowing two runs and six hits with five strikeouts on 103 pitches.

Rizzo spoiled Berrios' shutout with his drive in the sixth, his 19th of the season and fifth since being acquired by the Yankees on July 30.

Aaron Judge had three of New York's nine hits.