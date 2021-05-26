Guerrero Jr. belts MLB-leading 16th home run as Blue Jays beat Yankees
Toronto slugger raises season total to 41 RBIs
Steven Matz returned to New York with his finest outing in two years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-2 Tuesday night.
Corey Kluber, making his first start after pitching a no-hitter for the Yankees, had his outing cut short by shoulder tightness. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner will have a MRI.
Toronto stopped its six-game losing streak and the Yankees' six-game winning streak, improving to 5-2 against New York this season.
Kluber (4-3) was replaced by Michael King at the start of the fourth inning.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fourth and shortstop Gleyber Torres made a two-run throwing error that extended the lead to 5-0 in the seventh. Randal Grichuk homered against Justin Wilson in the ninth, his 16th against the Yankees since 2018.
Vladdy's got POP 💥<br>You don't want the Smoke 😤 <a href="https://t.co/EKwhbhgDo8">pic.twitter.com/EKwhbhgDo8</a>—@BlueJays
Matz (6-2), a 29-year-old left-hander from Stony Brook, New York, won 11 games for the Mets in 2019 but faltered to an 0-5 record and 9.68 ERA last year. The Mets traded him to Toronto in January with a 36-43 record in seven seasons in Queens.
He gave up six hits in 6 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and walked none. New York didn't advance a runner past first until the seventh inning, when Clint Frazier doubled and Kyle Higashioka followed with an RBI single on Matz's 112th and final pitch — his most since June 2019.
Matz reached 96.4 mph, up from an average of 94.7 mph for his fastball coming in.
New York starters had pitched 37 consecutive scoreless innings before the third, when Bichette grounded to the shortstop hole and beat the throw from Torres, who was standing a few steps into left field. Guerrero then homered on a flat cutter.
Kluber threw 58 pitches, walked three and struck out five. His fastball velocity dropped from mostly 91-93 mph in the first two innings to 89-91 mph in the third.
Kluber's 2019 season ended for Cleveland that May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker, and his debut for Texas in 2020 lasted just one inning before he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?