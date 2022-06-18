Reeling Blue Jays drop 3rd straight as red-hot Yankees hold Toronto scoreless in win
Toronto manager Montoyo ejected in 4th inning of 4-0 loss
Aaron Hicks drove in three runs with a double and the New York Yankees held on for a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in Toronto.
Jameson Taillon (8-1) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the Yankees (49-16) with four hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts.
Michael King and Clay Holmes came on in relief to complete the shutout.
David Phelps, Tim Mayza, and Trent Thornton came out of the Blue Jays bullpen.
The Blue Jays have lost three straight with the Tampa Bay Rays closing in on them for second in the American League East.
New York leads the division by 12 games with Saturday's win.
Hicks hit his bases-clearing double in the fourth inning.
Hicks hittin' through The 6. <a href="https://t.co/oBuICAfBv7">pic.twitter.com/oBuICAfBv7</a>—@Yankees
Manoah loaded the bases and, with two outs, Hicks stroked the ball to right field to cash in Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
In the next at bat, Jose Trevino attempted to check his swing but was hit by the pitch.
Manoah and Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo argued with the umpires, saying that Trevino did not check his swing and should have been called out rather than taking first.
Montoyo was ejected from the game after getting into it with home plate umpire Ryan Additon and first base ump Ryan Wills.
Alek Manoah and Charlie Montoyo have a legitimate beef here as umpires say Jose Trevino did not swing at this pitch that hit him <a href="https://t.co/kFoYjMdhvo">pic.twitter.com/kFoYjMdhvo</a>—@JomboyMedia
Toronto left-fielder Raimel Tapia appeared to catch a Torres fly ball at the wall in the sixth inning.
Upon video review, it was ruled that the ball popped out of Tapia's glove and bounced off the fence before he regained control, which gave the Yankees infielder a double.
That misplay came back to haunt the Blue Jays, as Kiner-Falefa doubled to bring home Torres for a 4-0 Yankees lead.
Manoah's outing ended after that run, with his earned-run average on the season rising to 2.00.
