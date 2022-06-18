Blue Jays struggle as Yankees put on offensive showcase in blowout victory

Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam as part of an eight-run fifth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-3 on Friday in Toronto.

It's the second straight game where Toronto gave up 10 runs, following a 10-2 loss to the lowly Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu hit back-to-back home runs in the same inning for New York (48-16), accounting for three more runs. Joey Gallo smashed a two-run shot in the ninth.

Jordan Montgomery (3-1) struck out five and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. Manny Banuelos, Miguel Castro and Lucas Luetge came out of the Yankees' bullpen, with Banuelos allowing a run.

Designated hitter Alejandro Kirk's homer in the sixth inning was the offensive highlight for the Blue Jays (37-27). Rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno went 3-for-4 and batted in two runs.

Ross Stripling (3-2) pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Trent Thornton, Trevor Richards and Casey Lawrence came on in relief.

Thornton gave up five runs and Richards three more in the Blue Jays' disastrous fifth inning.

Moreno brought the 44,688 in attendance to their feet with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. His bouncing base hit up the middle scored Kirk for a 1-0 Toronto lead.

It was the third RBI of Moreno's career after he was called up to the Blue Jays last Saturday.

Torres replied for the Yankees in the top of the fourth, banging a double off the left-field wall and driving in LeMahieu who led off the inning with a single.

New York took a 2-1 lead three batters later, with Kyle Higashioka's groundball to Stripling giving Torres enough time to score from second.

That run ended Stripling's night, with Thornton coming out of the bullpen.

Yankees show out offensively

The Yankees' bats came alive in the fifth inning, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Stanton put a 1-1 pitch from Thornton just inside the foul screen in right field, bringing home Anthony Rizzo for a 4-1 lead. On the very next pitch LeMahieu hit a solo shot to left field to tack on another run.

Torres and Gallo followed that up with back-to-back doubles, with the latter driving Torres home for a 6-1 lead before Toronto could even record an out.

With the bases loaded, Rizzo came up for the second time in the fifth. He launched an 0-1 pitch from Richards off the facing of the third deck that Toronto right-fielder Teoscar Hernandez helplessly watched sail over his head. He scored Gallo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Judge with the homer.

It was the sixth grand slam of Rizzo's career and it gave New York a commanding 10-1 lead.

Kirk chipped at New York's lead in the sixth inning, hitting his sixth home run of the season. He sent the ball 342 feet into Toronto's bullpen to make it 10-2.

In the seventh, Moreno beat the throw from Kiner-Falefa at short for a hit, scoring Matt Chapman from third base. Chapman, who sat out Toronto's loss on Thursday, has missed four games over the week with left wrist inflammation.

New York didn't let up. Gallo hit a two-run shot to deep right field — again, Hernandez could only stand and watch — in the ninth inning to score Torres and extend the Yankees' lead to 12-3.