Guerrero Jr., Springer lead Blue Jays to rout of slumping Yankees
Berrios strikes out 9 while allowing 2 runs over 6 2/3 innings for Toronto
George Springer went 5-for-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning off Frankie Montas, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the slumping New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday night.
Jose Berrios (9-5) bounced back from a pair of rough outings to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits, struck out nine and walked one.
Coming off Josh Donaldson's walk-off grand slam that gave the Yankees an 8-7 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, New York lost for the 13th time in 17 games.
Alejandro Kirk had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly for the Blue Jays, who moved within nine games of the AL East-leading Yankees. Toronto is also in position for a wild card.
Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run double in the seventh off Albert Abreu.
Teo adds ✌️ <a href="https://twitter.com/TeoscarH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeoscarH</a> <a href="https://t.co/QDMeaUQa2A">pic.twitter.com/QDMeaUQa2A</a>—@BlueJays
New York scored its runs without hitting the ball past the infield.
DJ LeMahieu hit an infield single that scored Jose Trevino from second when Berrios bobbled the ball and threw wide of Guerrero at first. Estevan Florial scored the second run on Aaron Judge's groundout.
Montas (4-10) allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings as his wife and other family members attended his home debut. He tied a season high by allowing six runs for the second time in three starts since being acquired from Oakland.
After Toronto took a 2-0 lead on Springer's two-strike single, Guerrero followed by lifting a 1-0 fastball into the first row of the right-field seats for a 5-0 edge.
Absolute undeniable NO-DOUBTER 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAKATA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAKATA</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ylv3SOL5lW">pic.twitter.com/Ylv3SOL5lW</a>—@BlueJays
Guerrero's 362-foot drive was his fifth homer this year against the Yankees. Of his 13 career homers against the Yankees, 10 are in the Bronx.
Kirk's double gave Toronto a 6-2 lead in the fifth and he hit a flyball to the warning track after a throwing error by Donaldson loaded the bases in the seventh.
Anthony Bass followed Berrios and fanned Judge with two on. Yusei Kikuchi stranded two in the eighth in his first career relief appearance and Jordan Romano finished up.
