Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. hits 2nd homer of game against Yankees after hand bloodied
23-year-old had hand accidentally spiked by New York baserunner at 1st base
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger to hit his second homer of Wednesday night's game against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
Guerrero took Cole deep in the first inning, then seemed like he'd have to leave an inning later when his bare throwing hand was accidentally spiked by baserunner Aaron Hicks.
1st inning - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAKATA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAKATA</a> 💥<br>2nd inning - Stepped on<br>3rd inning - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAKATA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAKATA</a> 💥<br><br>The definition of DIFFERENT! <a href="https://t.co/fcpUXfT4yZ">pic.twitter.com/fcpUXfT4yZ</a>—@BlueJays
Guerrero had to reach across his body for infielder Bo Bichette's throw and placed his right hand down behind the first base bag to balance. Hicks stomped on it running out an infield single.
The 23-year-old Guerrero immediately began waving the hand around, then walked toward Toronto's dugout as blood dripped onto his uniform and the turf. A trainer taped up the digit in the dugout, and after a couple of minutes, Guerrero jogged back to first base and the game continued.
Guerrero's first homer was nearly robbed in centre by Hicks, who leaped above the wall and briefly had the ball in his glove. It fell out when Hicks hit the wall, bounced off something beyond the home-run barrier and fell back into play. A replay review confirmed the ball went out.
Guerrero has three homers in six games this season.
