Skip to Main Content
MLB

Yankees silence Blue Jays' sizzling offence to grab bounce-back victory

Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Tuesday night in New York.

Toronto put up 23 runs, 38 hits in 1st 4 games of season before Tuesday's loss

Larry Fleisher · The Associated Press ·
Yankees' Aaron Hicks hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a 4-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday in New York. (Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press)

Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Tuesday night in New York.

New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) into the right-centre field seats in the second inning, Hicks' first home run since last April 30.

Nestor Cortes and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, quieting a Blue Jays' offence that produced 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games.

Hicks, who didn't play after May 12 last year because of wrist injury that needed surgery, had not started in left since Sept. 29, 2017. With two outs and none on in the second, the Yankees moved second baseman Gleyber Torres to near the left-field line with Matt Chapman at the plate as part of a four-man outfield that saw Hick stationed in left-centre.

Hicks took a step in and made a slight jump for the catch.

Then in the bottom half, the switch-hitter's drive from the right side of the plate ended the Yankees' 15-inning scoreless streak.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now