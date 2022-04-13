Yankees silence Blue Jays' sizzling offence to grab bounce-back victory
Toronto put up 23 runs, 38 hits in 1st 4 games of season before Tuesday's loss
Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Tuesday night in New York.
New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) into the right-centre field seats in the second inning, Hicks' first home run since last April 30.
Nestor Cortes and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, quieting a Blue Jays' offence that produced 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games.
Hicks took a step in and made a slight jump for the catch.
Then in the bottom half, the switch-hitter's drive from the right side of the plate ended the Yankees' 15-inning scoreless streak.
