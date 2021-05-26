Alek Manoah's MLB debut delayed with Jays' Wednesday game vs. Yankees postponed
Top pitching prospect will take bump in front half of Thursday doubleheader
A game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to a forecast of poor weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.
New York announced the postponement of the game in the Bronx about two hours before the slated first pitch. The opener of Thursday's twinbill will be at 4:05 p.m., and the nightcap will start roughly 30 minutes after the final out of the first game but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.
Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah had been set to make his major league debut against Yankees right-hander Domingo German (4-2), who was already scheduled to pitch on five days of rest. German has a seven-inning scoreless streak.
Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Manoah will play Thursday's doubleheader opener.
There wasn't a cloud in the sky over the Bronx when the postponement was announced, although the forecast projected thunderstorms to begin right around the 7:05 p.m. start time.
