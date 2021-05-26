Skip to Main Content
Alek Manoah's MLB debut delayed with Jays' Wednesday game vs. Yankees postponed

A game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to a forecast of poor weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

Top pitching prospect will take bump in front half of Thursday doubleheader

Jake Seiner · The Associated Press ·
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah's MLB debut was delayed Wednesday after the scheduled game vs. the Yankees was postponed due to rain. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York announced the postponement of the game in the Bronx about two hours before the slated first pitch. The opener of Thursday's twinbill will be at 4:05 p.m., and the nightcap will start roughly 30 minutes after the final out of the first game but no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah had been set to make his major league debut against Yankees right-hander Domingo German (4-2), who was already scheduled to pitch on five days of rest. German has a seven-inning scoreless streak.

Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Manoah will play Thursday's doubleheader opener.

There wasn't a cloud in the sky over the Bronx when the postponement was announced, although the forecast projected thunderstorms to begin right around the 7:05 p.m. start time.

