Blue Jays acquire starter Matz from Mets in exchange for trio of prospects
Lefty pitcher owns 4.35 ERA over 112 games in 6 seasons with New York
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz in a trade with the New York Mets.
The Blue Jays announced the deal, that will see right-handed pitchers Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski head to the Mets, on Wednesday.
OFFICIAL: We've acquired LHP Steven Matz from the Mets in exchange for RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diáz and Josh Winckowski.<br><br>Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/Smatz88?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Smatz88</a>! <a href="https://t.co/EfFJgfpq0i">pic.twitter.com/EfFJgfpq0i</a>—@BlueJays
The 29-year-old Matz has spent his entire career with the Mets.
He has gone 31-41 with a 4.35 earned-run average and 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings in 112 games over six seasons with New York.
Matz made six starts and three relief appearances in a difficult 2020, posting a 9.68 ERA before spending the final month of the campaign on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort.
