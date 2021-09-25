Twins continue to put dent in Jays' playoff hopes with 2nd consecutive win

Byron Buxton's two-run homer spoiled Jose Berrios' return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto's postseason hopes as the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minn.

Buxton hit his 15th home run of the season in a three-run third inning against Berrios (12-9), who was making his first start in Minnesota since being dealt to Toronto at the trade deadline. Berrios pitched six seasons for the Twins after being a first-round draft pick by the club in 2012.

The final road trip of the season has complicated the Blue Jays' chances for a playoff spot. Toronto is 1-4 on the trip after going 1-2 in Tampa Bay and losing the first two games in Minnesota.

The New York Yankees beat Boston 8-3 on Friday, with the teams tied for the top AL wild-card spot. The Blue Jays are three games back.

Marcus Semien hit his 42nd home run for Toronto, a solo shot to the bullpens in left-centre in the sixth inning. Semien is one homer shy of the all-time record for second basemen, set by Davey Johnson with Atlanta in 1973. He equalled Minnesota's Brian Dozier (2016) and St. Louis Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby (1922).

Most homers in a season by a 2B:<br><br>1) Davey Johnson - 43 (1973)<br>T2) Brian Dozier - 42 (2016)<br>T2) Rogers Hornsby - 42 (1922)<br>T2) Marcus Semien - 42 (2021) <a href="https://t.co/dnsTw5Q5V3">pic.twitter.com/dnsTw5Q5V3</a> —@BlueJays

Bailey Ober (3-3) surrendered one run over 5 1/3 innings for Minnesota, which has won four in a row, yet still sits in last place in the AL Central.

Berrios, who is 12th on the Twins' all-time list in strikeouts and 15th in wins, received a warm ovation from the crowd after being announced. He walked Andrelton Simmons to open the third and Luis Arraez followed with a triple. Then, Buxton unloaded deep to straightaway centre field for a homer against his former teammate.

Berrios finished with three runs allowed in six innings with 10 strikeouts.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said the news on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s injured hand was good and bad. Gurriel doesn't have any broken bones after his hand was stepped on by teammate Randal Grichuk on an outfield play in Thursday's game. Gurriel did receive stitches in his middle finger.

Montoyo said Gurriel is day to day. Montoyo said throwing will be tougher than hitting for Gurriel, hinting at a possible earlier return as a DH.