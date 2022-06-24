Blue Jays hitting coach Martinez suspended 5 games for pre-game altercation with umpire
Altercation occurred during lineup card exchange on Wednesday against White Sox
Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez five games and fined him an undisclosed amount after his heated argument with umpire Doug Eddings before a game Wednesday.
Martinez brought out the lineup card, a task usually performed by manager Charlie Montoyo, and shook hands with the umpires before getting in an animated argument with Eddings. Martinez was ejected from the game.
MLB said in a release Friday that Martinez was being sanctioned for unsportsmanlike conduct and making contact with Eddings.
Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez was ejected before the game started for apparently commenting on the calls from last night's game <a href="https://t.co/om8jZrCGLE">pic.twitter.com/om8jZrCGLE</a>—@JomboyMedia
Eddings, who was assigned to third base for Wednesday's game, was behind the plate for Toronto's 7-6 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
The suspension was set to begin when Toronto started a three-game series with the Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee.
