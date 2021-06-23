Blue Jays break deadlock late to edge Marlins in Springer's return to lineup
Prized Toronto free agent outfielder George Springer goes 0 for 4
Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.
The hits came with one out against Yimi Garcia (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings.
MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays' first run in the sixth. They improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami.
Toronto's Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.
🍍 <a href="https://twitter.com/yunitogurriel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yunitogurriel</a> hits the clutch pedal! <a href="https://t.co/FDYEKtnmDz">pic.twitter.com/FDYEKtnmDz</a>—@BlueJays
Starling Marte led off Miami's ninth with an infield single but was thrown out trying to steal second.
Both starting pitchers passed inspections by the umpires between innings as part of MLB's crackdown on sticky substances.
Miami rookie Jesus Sanchez hit his second home run in the second inning.
The Blue Jays scratched out a run in the sixth. Bo Bichette was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and came home on an opposite-field single by Guerrero.
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo missed the game serving a one-game suspension. The penalty came after MLB concluded Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah intentionally threw at the Orioles' Maikel Franco last weekend.
