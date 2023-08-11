Blue Jays demote starter Alek Manoah to minors for 2nd time this season
The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to triple-A Buffalo.
2022 Cy Young finalist optioned to triple-A Buffalo; reliever Hagen Danner called up
The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season.
The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to triple-A Buffalo.
Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs,
Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3 loss to Cleveland on Thursday that saw him give up four earned runs over four innings.
He started the season 1-7 with a 6.36 earned-run average before being demoted to the minors to focus on his delivery.
Manoah was a finalist for the American League Cy Young award last year, but has struggled this season with a 3-9 record and 5.87 ERA.