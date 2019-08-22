Dodgers homer in 10th ruins Blue Jays' comeback bid

Max Muncy homered in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Wednesday night for their 50th home victory of the season.

Will Smith also went deep for the Dodgers, who have baseball's best home record at 50-16.

Muncy sent his 33rd homer to centre field off Tim Mayza (1-3) with one out. The slugger picked up the Dodgers after closer Kenley Jansen gave up a tying homer to Rowdy Tellez with one out in the ninth. Fans booed Jansen after he got two more outs to end the inning.

Pedro Baez (7-2) got the win with one inning of relief.

A night earlier, the Dodgers pounded out 15 hits in a 16-3 victory highlighted by five home runs.

Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none.

Joe Kelly retired the side in the eighth against a trio of second-generation major leaguers: pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

That set up Jansen, who couldn't get the job done.

Smith slugged his 12th homer on the first pitch from Zack Godley in the fourth. It was Smith's sixth homer in eight games.

Chris Taylor followed with a triple, but he got thrown out at the plate after outfielders Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez collided trying to field the ball.

It was a bullpen game for Toronto, with Wilmer Font starting and going two innings before Buddy Boshers lasted 1 1/3 innings.