Jays waste Waguespack's stellar start as Dodgers pull off 2nd-straight walk-off win
After being 1-hit through 8 innings, Hernandez drives in winning run in 9th inning
Kike Hernandez capped a three-run ninth inning by blooping a single to score Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Thursday night after being one-hit through eight innings.
After being shut down by rookie Jacob Waguespack, the Dodgers rallied with three straight hits against Derek Law (0-2). Max Muncy led off the ninth with a walk and advanced to third when Cody Bellinger lined a one-out double to the right-field corner. Seager tied it with a double to right, and Hernandez provided the walk-off knock on his bobblehead night. It is Los Angeles' 12th walk-off victory of the season.
Casey Sadler (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning as the Dodgers got the series sweep.
The Dodgers have a five-game home winning streak going into this weekend's big series against the New York Yankees. The three-game set could serve as a World Series preview as both are vying for best record in the majors. Los Angeles has a two-game lead on New York.
Waguespack allowed only one hit over seven innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits, including a home run, for Toronto.
The 25-year old right-hander struck out five in his seventh major league start. The only baserunners he allowed were in the third when Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda lined a one-out single to left and A.J. Pollock walked. Waguespack got out of the jam by striking out Muncy and Justin Turner lining out to centre on the 10th pitch of his at-bat.
