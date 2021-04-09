Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez on IL following exposure to COVID-19

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the injured list due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 case with a close contact outside of the team.

The Blue Jays said in a release issued Friday that contact tracing and follow-up testing is being performed.

The Blue Jays also placed left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki on the injured list due to side effects from his COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, right-hander Tyler Chatwood has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right-triceps inflammation.

Outfielder Josh Palacios, right-hander Joel Payamps, and right-hander Ty Tice were recalled from Toronto's alternate training site and made be active before the Blue Jays' game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.