Angels spoil Guerrero Jr.'s big day, Blue Jays' Dunedin home opener in extra innings
Toronto's star slugger goes 2 for 4 with home run, 3 RBIs, walk in losing effort
David Fletcher had a two-run single in the 11th inning. and the Los Angeles Angels beat Toronto 7-5 on Thursday night in the first regular season game played at the Blue Jays' spring training ballpark.
Fletcher's hit to centre came on the first pitch from Rafael Dolis, who replaced Ryan Borucki (1-1) with runners on second and third and two outs.
Junior Guerra (2-0) worked a scoreless 10th before Raisel Iglesias struck out the side for his second save.
TD Ballpark, also the home of Toronto's low Class-A minor league club, last year completed a renovation that cost more than $102 million US. Four trucks with additional lighting were brought in for this year's regular season-games The first three homestands at least will be played in Dunedin, through mid-May.
One reason the Blue Jays opted to stay in Florida was the weather, which was an ideal 80 degrees at first pitch — surprisingly, it was around the same temperature in Buffalo.
The first <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> homer in Dunedin history is a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAKATA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAKATA</a> 💥 <a href="https://t.co/u7D8L8RsSw">pic.twitter.com/u7D8L8RsSw</a>—@BlueJays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio homered for the Blue Jays, who won their home opener in Buffalo last season 5-4 in 10 innings over Miami to end a streak of eight consecutive home opening losses. The skid was tied for the third longest in major league history.
Guerrero connected for a 404-foot, two-run homer to centre off Griffin Canning during a three-run first. Biggio's s solo shot and a run-scoring single by Guerrero in the sixth gave Toronto a 5-4 lead..
Trout put the Angels up 4-3 on a long solo drive to left off Ross Stripling in the fifth that went 444 feet. Shohei Ohtani pulled the Angels even at 5-all on a seventh-inning RBI single.
