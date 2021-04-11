Jays kick offence into overdrive to blowout Angels

Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours.

Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from Jose Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

After the start was delayed 2 hours, 38 minutes, the first four innings took 2:07 to play. Overall the game lasted 3:21 and ended about 12 hours before Sunday's series finale was scheduled to start.

Steven Matz (2-0) gave up one run and five hits over six innings.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Angels, who were trying to go 7-2 and set a franchise record for the best nine-game start to a season.

Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing in the third inning, one pitch after a call that Juan Lagares was out at first base stood following a short replay review.

There was a 5:45 double review of a fielder's choice grounder by Toronto's Danny Jansen during the second on which the game's first run scored. Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias was charged with two errors for missing second base on a forceout try and making an errant throw to first base.

The tarp went on the field at TD Ballpark, the Blue Jays' spring training home being used for the first three homestands, about 2 1/2 hours before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start time as dark and ominous clouds rolled in from the nearby Gulf of Mexico. Shortly after that heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts between 40-45 mph engulfed the ballpark.

A second storm struck around an hour after the original start time.

