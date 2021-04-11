Blue Jays-Angels rained out in Florida, makeup game scheduled for August
Teams will play split doubleheader in Anaheim on Aug. 10
The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto scheduled for Sunday at the Blue Jays' temporary home in Florida was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 10 at Anaheim, Calif.
This game at the Blue Jays' spring training site never started and was called after a two-hour wait.
While the Angels plan to have Sunday's scheduled starter, Alex Cobb, start on Monday night at Kansas City, Toronto is getting a major addition to its rotation with the return of Robbie Ray.
Ray ready for action
Ray, out with an elbow contusion, will take the mound against the New York Yankees in the first of three series between the AL East contenders.
"He's looked great in the 'pens and everything," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He's ready to go."
Tanner Roark, who had been scheduled to pitch Sunday, was moved to the bullpen.
The Yankees scheduled starter is ace Gerrit Cole (1-0).
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was out of the original starting lineup. Manager Joe Maddon said Rendon felt something in groin making a throw Saturday night and anticipates he won't play Monday.
The rainout followed the Blue Jays' 15-1 win over the Angels on Saturday night that ended after 1 a.m. It was delayed 2 hours, 38 minutes, by rain at the start and featured a strong storm that produced wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph. The game lasted 3:21 and ended 12 hours before Sunday's scheduled first pitch.
Rain started around two hours before the 1:07 EDT start time. The inclement weather included an intense thunderstorm that engulfed TD Ballpark in heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts that reached 50 mph.
The radar at the time of the postponement showed additional bad weather extending well into the nearby Gulf of Mexico.
Due to COVID-19 protocols in Canada, the Blue Jays are playing their first three homestands through May at their spring training facility.
