Blue Jays fall short of series sweep as Royals bust scoreless inning slump
Kansas City had gone 18 consecutive innings without scoring a run
Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective.
"There's some things we can get better at," Matheny said of the 5-15 rut, "and it's a long list."
They took care of a couple of them in their series finale against Toronto.
MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera drove in two runs apiece. Carlos Santana went 4 for 4 and reached base five times during his eighth career four-hit game. And lumbering catcher Salvador Perez had his first triple in five years.
"I mean, it's helpful when you start talking about hitter's counts instead of pitcher's counts," Matheny said afterward. "We have been on the other side of that, where you have to go to the bullpen early and have to kind of navigate things."
Brady Singer allowed home runs to Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins but only allowed one other run in five tough innings. He improved to 3-1 in his five starts while the rest of the Kansas City rotation is 3-25 in 50 combined starts.
"I felt like I battled," Singer said. "Gave the team a chance to win."
The third Splash Brother: Raimel Tapia 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/i6LvhVeqis">pic.twitter.com/i6LvhVeqis</a>—@BlueJays
Kikuchi retired only two batters while walking four and serving up two hits that cost him three first-inning runs — two more than Kansas City scored in its last four games against the Blue Jays, including a pair of shutouts to start the series.
Toronto briefly tied the game 3-all before Trevor Richards (2-1) allowed three more runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
"It gets tough," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said, "because you've got to cover eight, nine innings when the bullpen is already thin. So like I always say, pitching and defense wins. If Kikuchi comes throwing strikes, we have a good chance.
"Credit to our team that we still battled back and were in the game," he added, "but it was too much to overcome."
Kikuchi's early struggles
Given how much trouble the Royals have had scoring runs lately — they'd gone 18 straight innings without getting anyone across home plate — they no doubt welcomed the Kikuchi's wayward ways on Wednesday.
Thornton got a dazzling snare from shortstop Bo Bichette to prevent more runs from scoring.
It didn't take Singer long to cough up the Royals' lead: He served up homers to Tapia in the first and Collins in the third, both on 3-2 counts, along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s RBI grounder that knotted the game 3-all.
Perez's single and Melendez's grounder gave the Royals the lead back in the fourth, and they extended it on Taylor's double in the fifth, Santana's single in the sixth and Whit Merrifield's double in the seventh.
"We're going to enjoy this one," Matheny said. "Made the promise to myself that we're going to stop and enjoy them when things come together the right way. I told the guys, 'Enjoy dinner with your family and don't forget to smile."'
