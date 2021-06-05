Blue Jays thumped by Astros as Correa cranks pair of home runs

Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading the Houston Astros over the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1 on Friday night.

Maldonado drove in five runs and Aledmys Diaz also homered as Houston handed the Blue Jays their first loss in three games at their temporary home in Buffalo.

Greinke (6-2) gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three, throwing 102 pitches.

It was his first complete game since going eight innings in a 1-0 loss for Arizona at San Diego on April 19, 2017. The 37-year-old righty's previous nine-inning complete game since June 7, 2016, with Arizona against Tampa Bay.

The win was the 214th of Greinke's career, tying him with Mark Buehrle and Rick Reuschel for 91st on the all-time list.

The Astros won for the fifth time in six games.

Randal Grichuk homered for Toronto, which absorbed its largest margin of defeat since a 20-6 loss at Yankee Stadium last Sept. 15.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struggled after retiring his first seven batters finished with more walks than strikeouts for the first time since April 2, 2018. Ryu fanned a season low of just one against the Astros.

The Blue Jays' bullpen hit another rough patch, as Carl Edwards Jr. allowed Diaz's homer in the seventh and Tyler Chatwood allowed hits to all six batters he faced in the eighth.

Correa hit a solo homer in the fifth for a 3-0 lead. Maldonado's second career slam broke the game open in the sixth and ended Ryu's night. Correa hit a three-run shot in the eighth to give him his 10th career multihomer game.