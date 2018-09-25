Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez undergoes surgery on right index finger
Toronto GM Ross Atkins expects 26-year-old to be ready for spring training
Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez had surgery on his right index finger on Tuesday, officially bringing his disappointing season to an end.
The 26-year-old has struggled with blisters and nail-related issues on his throwing hand for most of the year.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins expects Sanchez will be ready for spring training but couldn't confirm exactly what the procedure was or if it was successful.
"I don't have a specific update beyond that because it's probably still ongoing," said Atkins, adding that he would have an update on Wednesday.
Sanchez finishes the season with a 4-6 record, with a 4.25 earned-run average and 86 strikeouts over 105 innings pitched. It's a far cry from his breakout 2016 season where he played in the all-star game and had a 3.00 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 192 innings.
"I know it affected him, I saw it," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. "They make a living with their fingers, those pitchers. When they're that tender every time you grip a ball and let it go, it's just constant."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.