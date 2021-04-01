George Springer's Blue Jays debut delayed with IL stint to open season
Outfielder sidelined by strained oblique, to miss at least 6 games
George Springer's Toronto Blue Jays debut will be delayed while he starts the season on the injured list with a strained oblique muscle.
Springer left the Houston Astros to sign a $150 million US, six-year contract with the Blue Jays.
The 2017 World Series MVP with Houston was scratched from a game on March 9 because of tightness in his abdominal muscles and did not play in any exhibitions after March 21.
The 31-year-old Springer hit .240 with one homer and two RBIs in 25 at-bats over 10 spring training games. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer had a second MRI.
Springer was dressed in uniform for the workout.
Montoyo said Ross Stripling will follow Hyun Jin Ryu in the rotation and will start Saturday at Yankee Stadium and that T.J. Zeuch was likely to start Sunday's series finale. Left-hander Steven Matz is further back in the rotation.
"He's earned it. He's pitched really well. He pitched really well last year. And he pitched really well in the spring," Montoyo said of Zeuch. "So I'm not going to say he's going to be a starter, but it's a choice because of what he's done."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?