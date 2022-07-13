Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo amid stretch of 8 losses in 10 games
Bench coach John Schneider to take over as interim manager for rest of season
The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.
Montoyo will be replaced by bench coach John Schneider as interim manager for the rest of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele has been appointed Toronto's interim bench coach.
The Blue Jays made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
He is the third manager to be fired this season across Major League Baseball, joining Philadelphia's Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon of the Los Angeles Angels.
Montoyo earned a 236-236 record over four seasons as Toronto's manager.
Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: <a href="https://t.co/mSylN7TyDE">pic.twitter.com/mSylN7TyDE</a>—@BlueJays
The Blue Jays have a 46-42 record this season and currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
However, they have lost eight of their past 10 games including a disappointing four-game sweep in Seattle.
Starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-0) was supposed to be a central part of Toronto's rotation this year but had Tommy John surgery on June 18. The typical recovery time of the operation is 12-18 months.
Yusei Kikuchi (3-5), who signed with the Blue Jays during spring training, has struggled with his command this year. He has a 5.12 earned-run average over 16 games this season and is currently on the 15-day injured list.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?