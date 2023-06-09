Blue Jays' confounding Anthony Bass saga comes to inevitable conclusion

One has to wonder who conceived the Toronto Blue Jays' bungling attempt to rehabilitate the image of the team's mediocre middle reliever Anthony Bass.

The team finally abandoned that effort Friday afternoon, just hours before the 35-year-old right-hander was slated to catch the ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ activist leZlie lee Kam as part of the team's annual Pride celebration. Bass was designated for assignment, effectively ending his tenure with the team.

To many beyond the hallways of Blue Jays management, it was an inevitable end to a confounding saga that has dragged on for nearly two weeks.

Bass has spent that time apologizing and at the same time justifying a story he shared on his Instagram on May 29 that urged people of Christian faith to boycott Target and Bud Light because of those companies' support of LGBTQ rights.

Both Budweiser and Target have faced backlash from many conservative circles — Target for its sale of Pride-themed merchandise and Budweiser for its marketing partnership with transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney.

Blue Jays pitcher apologizes for sharing video endorsing anti-LGBTQ boycott Duration 0:33 Anthony Bass, a relief pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays, apologized to the LGBTQ community for his 'hurtful' post and said he is working with resources from the organization to better educate himself.

Instead of disciplining or holding Bass accountable for his actions, which caused great upset in the city's LGBTQ community, the team appeared to rally around Bass.

They initially shielded him from the media before he popped up before a game on May 30 to issue a terse 'if my actions offended anyone I'm sorry' apology, taking no questions from reporters.

The team even brought in Sherwin Modeste, executive director of Pride Toronto, to meet with Bass.

But if Bass's recent appearances at home are any indication, few were willing to forgive the embattled pitcher. Fans at the Rogers Centre crowd roundly booed him and many wondered on social media why Bass was still wearing a Blue Jays uniform.

Helen Kennedy, executive director of Egale Canada, one the country's leading advocates for LGBTQ rights, said the team's handling of this incident has been confusing and insulting.

"I'm offended I think, and I think the community is offended," Kennedy told CBC Sports just prior to the news of Bass's release. "There has to be a consequence. You can't do what he did and say what he said and just apologize and everything's going to be OK.

"It takes a lifetime of learning to change these views. It's not a quick fix. And anybody who thinks it is is just fooling themselves."

The Blue Jays have dealt with these types of situations before, handling them quite differently. In recent years, the team suspended popular outfielder Kevin Pillar and shortstop Yunel Escobar for using anti-gay slurs.

Shortstop Yunel Escobar was suspended by the Blue Jays during the 2012 season after displaying an anti-gay slur on his eye-black during a game. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Bass defended 'personal beliefs'

Friday's decision to cut ties with Bass comes only a day after the team's general manager, Ross Atkins, publicly addressed the team's handling of the situation for the first time. Atkins said he was "personally hurt" by Bass's post but defended the team's decision to stand by the pitcher, telling reporters he accepted his apology.

"I felt his apology and his accountability to be authentic or we would be talking about a different outcome, quite frankly,″ Atkins said Thursday. "That was absolutely necessary for us to be together with how strongly we feel about the progress that has been made by the Toronto Blue Jays in this community."

But moments after Atkins defended Bass, the pitcher spoke to media and quickly undid all of the work done on his behalf

"I just want them to know that I'm working hard on myself, a lot of self-reflection." Bass said, when asked about the recent hostile treatment by the hometown fans.

Bass then added he didn't think the post, which described Target's pride merchandise as "evil," was hateful.

"That's why I posted it originally," he said. "When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic.

"But I stand by my personal beliefs. Everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs, right? Also, I mean no harm towards any groups of people."

That, it appears, was the final straw. And a predictable if overdue end, Kennedy said.

"There's no doubt that he's entrenched in this anti-LGBT ethos and his philosophy was pretty clear from his post," she said. "It was a thought-out post. The only thing he didn't think of was the backlash and how it was going to impact his career."

As for Atkins, he was back before the media Friday, saying it was a baseball decision to release Bass, pointing to his mediocre results on the field, not his actions off of it.

"We definitely don't want anyone feeling hurt. We are focused on the environment. We care about this community. We care about our fans. And I deeply regret if people do not feel that way. It was certainly not our intention."

Too little too late for Kennedy and many other long-time Blue Jays fans. She said she has taken her family to Pride Nights in the past but definitely won't be there this year.

"It doesn't sit well. It's disingenuous. I think it's hypocritical and I don't feel the authenticity in the actual event."