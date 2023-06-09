Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass amid backlash over anti-LGBTQ social media posts

Reliever Anthony Bass has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

It's the latest development in a controversy that began last week when Bass shared a social media post that supported anti-2SLGBTQ+ boycotts.

Bass, who made a public apology last week for the post, had been scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch by LGBTQ advocate leZlie Lee Kam when the Jays hosted Minnesota on Friday night to kick off their Pride Weekend.

The decision to include Bass was met with criticism by some on social media.

Bass has a 0-0 record and 4.95 earned-run average over 22 appearances this season.

WATCH | Bass apologizes for Instagram post: