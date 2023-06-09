Content
Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass amid backlash over anti-LGBTQ social media posts

Reliever Anthony Bass has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. It's the latest development in a controversy that began last week when Bass shared a social media post that supported anti-2SLGBTQ+ boycotts.

Embattled reliever was scheduled to catch opening pitch of Pride Weekend on Friday

A pitcher hangs his head as he walks off the mound.
Pitcher Anthony Bass, seen above in May, was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Bass, who made a public apology last week for the post, had been scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch by LGBTQ advocate leZlie Lee Kam when the Jays hosted Minnesota on Friday night to kick off their Pride Weekend.

The decision to include Bass was met with criticism by some on social media.

Bass has a 0-0 record and 4.95 earned-run average over 22 appearances this season.

WATCH | Bass apologizes for Instagram post:

Blue Jays pitcher apologizes for sharing video endorsing anti-LGBTQ boycott

10 days ago
Duration 0:33
Anthony Bass, a relief pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays, apologized to the LGBTQ community for his 'hurtful' post and said he is working with resources from the organization to better educate himself.
