Blue Jays offence erupts for 5 late runs to lead comeback over White Sox

Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second inning. Toronto rookie Alek Manoah threw five solid innings in his third major league start and the Blue Jays won despite another strong start by Chicago's Lance Lynn.

The White Sox were sailing along with a 2-1 lead after Lynn struck out nine over seven innings. But a shaky bullpen and poor defense spoiled things for Chicago.

Toronto scored three runs in the eighth and tacked on two more in the ninth.

Aaron Bummer (0-4) walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the bases loaded in the eighth to force in the tying run. Two more scored when shortstop Tim Anderson overthrew first trying to complete a double play on Teoscar Hernandez's grounder against Codi Heuer, giving the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

Toronto tacked on two more in the ninth, aided by more shaky defence.

Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single and went to second on right fielder Adam Eaton's throwing error. Tellez came around when first baseman Jose Abreu missed a throw from second baseman Danny Mendick trying to turn a double play on Marcus Semien, making it 6-2.

Tyler Chatwood (1-2) got the win.

Manoah gave up two runs — one earned — and four hits. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Owner of baseball's second-best ERA, Lynn allowed four hits and did not walk a batter.