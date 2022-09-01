Reyes's homer, Hoerner's double help Cubs hold off Blue Jays, avoid sweep

Franmil Reyes had a home run and Nico Hoerner's double scored two runs as the Chicago Cubs held off the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ian Happ, Rafael Ortega and Zach McKinstry all had RBI singles for Chicago (56-75).

Luke Farrell started for the Cubs, pitching two innings in a no decision, striking out two but allowing two runs on two hits.

Manuel Rodriguez (1-0), Mark Leiter Jr., Erich Uelmen, Michael Rucker and Rowan Wick came out of the bullpen for Chicago. Wick earned his ninth save of the season.

Alejandro Kirk had a three-run home run for Toronto (70-59) and Cavan Biggio added a two-run shot in front of the home crowd at Rogers Centre.

Mitch White (1-5) pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Toronto relievers Trevor Richards, David Phelps, Yimi Garcia, and Tim Mayza pitched the rest of the way, with Phelps giving up a run.

The Cubs got to White early, scratching out a run in the first inning. Happ's bouncing single to right field scored Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago added to its lead in the next inning when first baseman Alfonso Rivas was caught stealing second. As Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette applied the tag, Cubs catcher Yan Gomes ran home to make it 2-0.

Hoerner doubled to shallow left field in the third to score Reyes and Happ. In the next at bat, Ortega had an RBI single to bring home Hoerner for a 5-0 Cubs' lead but then he was put out while advancing on the throw.

Biggio answered back in the bottom of the inning with a towering shot to the second deck at Rogers Centre. His 375-foot home run also scored Teoscar Hernandez.

It was Biggio's fourth homer of the season and brought his RBI total up to 20.

Reyes got a round of boos from the 28,572 in attendance when he hit a solo home run off of White in the fifth with two outs. His 13th of the season ended White's night on the mound and gave Chicago a 6-2 lead.

Kirk brought the Blue Jays to within a run in the sixth inning, sailing an 82.9 m.p.h. slider from Uelmen to the second deck in left field. Kirk's 13th homer of the season brought in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

McKinstry added some insurance for the Cubs in the seventh when his single cashed in Rivas.

