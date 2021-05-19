Blue Jays bats baste Red Sox to claim series opener between AL East's top foes
Toronto ace Ryu strikes out 7, scattering 4 hits over 7 innings in shutout
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Tuesday night.
Ryu (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out seven. Travis Bergen, Tyler Chatwood and Rafael Dolis completed the five-hitter.
Jansen had a second-inning RBI single and drew a pivotal walk during a three-run fourth as Toronto won for the ninth time in 12 games and improved to a season-high six games over .500. Jansen had two hits in three at-bats and raised his batting average to .143.
Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) gave up five runs and 11 hits in five innings. The lefty has gone five or more innings in 36 consecutive starts, dating to May 4, 2019, which is the longest active streak in the majors.
Ryu is mesmerizing 🤩 <br><br>류는 매혹적입니다 🇰🇷 <a href="https://t.co/LRIL9uOKTs">pic.twitter.com/LRIL9uOKTs</a>—@BlueJays
The Blue Jays are 10-5 this season at TD Ballpark, their spring training facility. Toronto entered averaging an AL-best 6.14 runs in home games.
Toronto is playing its third and final homestand in Dunedin before relocating to Buffalo, New York, next month. COVID-19 restrictions are keeping the Blue Jays from playing in Canada.
Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette had run-scoring hits in a three-run fourth that made it 4-0.
After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a leadoff double, Jansen drew a two-out walk. Semien drove in Gurriel with a single and Jansen scored on right fielder Hunter Renfroe's errant throw to third. Bichette added an RBI double.
Gurriel also contributed an RBI single in the fifth.
Teoscar Hernandez had three hits, including an RBI single in the sixth, for the Blue Jays. Hernandez has driven in 17 runs in 17 games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list.
Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer to right field in the eighth.
