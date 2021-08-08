Blue Jays beat Red Sox after 3-run homer by George Springer in 8th inning
It only was 7th time in 40 games Toronto rallied to win after trailing after 7 innings
An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.
Toronto finished with a 9-2 mark in its first tour of duty on home turf in 22 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To pluck nine victories in the Rogers Centre run was noteworthy because the Blue Jays went a middling 10-11 in home games in Dunedin, Fla. and 12-11 in Buffalo.
It only was the seventh time in 40 games the Blue Jays rallied to win after trailing after seven innings.
At the all-star break, the Blue Jays (60-50) were eight games behind the Red Sox (65-49). But now Toronto has pulled to within four games of its division rivals.
WELCOME TO THE SUMMER OF GEORGE! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPRINGERDINGER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPRINGERDINGER</a> <a href="https://t.co/LqyXagoPsW">pic.twitter.com/LqyXagoPsW</a>—@BlueJays
Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed his 35th homer, a two-run shot in the fifth inning to pull his team to within 7-4. But the Red Sox managed another run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Boston wound up with 16 hits to Toronto's 10 for the afternoon.
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6) hoped to snatch a league-leading 12th win before a crowd of 14,766. But after a one-two-three first inning, the South Korean lefty struggled.
The Blue Jays gave Ryu a 1-0 lead in their half of the first inning with a Corey Dickerson two-out RBI single to right field.
After the teams traded runs in the third inning for a 4-2 Boston advantage, the Red Sox busted out for three more runs in the fourth. Again, they sent eight hitters to the plate.
The big blow was a two-run single from Martinez. The Red Sox designated hitter, who missed Saturday's doubleheader after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list, enjoyed a four-hit game. He and Plawecki each had three RBI.
Ryu was knocked out of the game in the fourth inning after a two-out walk to Devers to load the bases. Toronto reliever Patrick Murphy then surrendered the Martinez hit.
Ryu allowed 10 hits and seven runs in his 3.2 innings.
The Blue Jays scored two more runs in the seventh inning on a Marcus Semien sacrifice fly and a Teoscar Hernandez RBI single to centre field.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?