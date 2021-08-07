Blue Jays beat Red Sox after walk-off home run in 1st game of doubleheader
2nd baseman Marcus Semien hits 26th homer of year, 1st career walk-off blast
A patient Blue Jays lineup found a way to outlast a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
It was Semien's 26th homer of the year and first career walk-off blast to give the Blue Jays (59-49) a seventh win in eight starts since their Rogers Centre return on July 30.
The Red Sox (64-48) have lost eight on their last nine outings.
The 28-year-old Pivetta set down the first 14 batters in order.
Then, after hard-hit outs to right and left field from Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez respectively to begin the fifth inning, Blue Jays outfielder Corey Dickerson broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out single to left.
Pivetta allowed only one hit and one walk to go with five strikeouts in his 76-pitch gem.
Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray was almost as effective as Pivetta through five innings. He yielded a leadoff walk to Kike Hernandez to begin the game and a one-out single in the fifth inning to Kevin Plawecki. However, the Red Sox catcher was erased on a double play.
But the Blue Jays starter managed to strike out Hernadez, get Alex Verdugo to hit into a forceout and Xander Bogaerts on a foul pop up to Toronto first baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Ray pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only four baserunners with two hits and two walks, and struck out five Red Sox.
Canadian Jordan Romano (5-1) took over for Ray in the seventh inning and enjoyed a one-two-three frame with two strikeouts.
Boston was without standout outfielder J.D. Martinez. He was placed on the team's COVID-19-related injured list.
He hasn't tested positive, but Martinez felt unwell following Friday's game and on Saturday. Rookie Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was put on the list on Friday.
