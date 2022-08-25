Springer's 10th-inning RBI double lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox for 6th win in 7 games

George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox.

Tonight's hero: Big Swing Spring 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/jxLpOFhwlh">pic.twitter.com/jxLpOFhwlh</a> —@BlueJays

Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.

Brasier (0-3) took the loss.

Franchy Cordero's sixth homer, a two-run drive in the second off Jose Berrios, made it 2-0.

Berrios went six innings, giving up five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

In his first start since July 24, Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello gave up two runs over five innings and struck out a career-high seven. The right-hander was activated from the injured list after missing 17 games with a right groin strain.

Springer singled in the fourth and later scored on a single by Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays tied it the next inning on singles by Whit Merrifield, Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Boston missed a couple of late-game opportunities.

In the seventh, with two outs against reliever Yimi Garcia, the Red Sox loaded the bases when Bobby Dalbec walked, Reese McGuire singled and Jarren Duran reached on Guerrero's error at first base. Rob Refsnyder flied out to Bradley in centre to end the threat.

Toronto left-hander Tim Mayza made his first appearance since Aug. 6 after being sidelined with a right shoulder dislocation, and the Red Sox put runners at second and third against him with one out.

Anthony Bass replaced Mayza and struck out Kike Hernandez, intentionally walked Cordero and struck out Dalbec.