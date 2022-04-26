Bichette's clutch 8th-inning grand slam catapults Blue Jays to victory over Red Sox

Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Toronto shortstop turned on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Tyler Danish for his second homer of the season. Santiago Espinal, Bradley Zimmer and George Springer had reached on one-out singles before Bichette's first career grand slam.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Matt Chapman hit solo homers and starter Jose Berrios worked seven-plus innings for the Blue Jays (11-6), who have won five of their last six games.

Toronto outhit Boston 10-7. The Red Sox (7-10) have dropped five of their last six games.

Berrios made a nice defensive play to escape a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the second inning. He snagged a comebacker from Christian Arroyo and threw home to start a 1-2-3 double play.

Springer also flashed some defensive skills with a highlight-reel catch to rob Kevin Plawecki of extra bases in the fifth inning. The Toronto centre-fielder chased down the line drive and made a diving grab just before the warning track.

Gurriel led off the bottom half of the frame with his second homer of the year. The line shot barely cleared the fence before landing in the Toronto bullpen.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi had retired 11 straight batters before Gurriel turned on the 0-2 slider.

Chapman's solo shot, his third homer of the season, came on a 1-2 cutter in the seventh inning.

Berrios was pulled for sidearmer Adam Cimber (4-0) after giving up back-to-back singles in the eighth. Plawecki advanced the runners with a bunt and Kike Hernandez drove in Bobby Dalbec with a single.

Arroyo tied the game when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo.

Berrios and Eovaldi had similar lines. Berrios allowed two earned runs, five hits and a walk while striking out four. Eovaldi also gave up two earned runs and five hits but didn't issue a walk and had five strikeouts.

Matt Strahm (1-1) shouldered the loss. Julian Merryweather worked the ninth inning for the Blue Jays.

The game took two hours 16 minutes to play.

Biggio lands on COVID list

The Blue Jays placed infielder Cavan Biggio on the COVID-related injured list before the game. Right-hander Bowden Francis was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.

The Red Sox placed right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list and added right-handers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber to the active roster.

Canada's Pivetta to start Tuesday

Victoria, B.C., native Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston on Tuesday night against fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Pivetta's lone appearance at Rogers Centre as a member of the Red Sox came last August when he allowed one hit over six scoreless innings in a 1-0 loss.