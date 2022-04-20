Skip to Main Content
MLB·New

Collins' homer helps Eovaldi, Red Sox secure close win over Blue Jays in series opener

Connor Wong drove in the tie-breaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits.

Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette commits 2 errors in 2-1 loss to Boston

Maureen Mullen · The Associated Press ·
Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox was lifted with two outs in the fifth inning during his team's 2-1 victory over the visiting Blue Jays on Tuesday. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Connor Wong drove in the tie-breaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits.

Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston.

Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Wong was called up from the minors Monday to replace catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Batting ninth and facing right-hander Yimi Garcia (0-1), Wong lofted a fly ball to right field that scored Bobby Dalbec, who opened the inning by reaching on an error by shortstop Bo Bichette.

It was Bichette's second error of the game, his first two this season.

Collins' home run leading off the second gave Toronto an early lead. Boston tied it the next inning on doubles by Hernández and Story off Yusei Kikuchi.

Hansel Robles (1-0) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief for the win. Garrett Whitlock pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

Kikuchi went five innings, giving up one run on three hits with three walks and a strikeout. Eovaldi was lifted with two outs in the fifth. He allowed a run on seven hits with six strikeouts.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now