Collins' homer helps Eovaldi, Red Sox secure close win over Blue Jays in series opener
Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette commits 2 errors in 2-1 loss to Boston
Connor Wong drove in the tie-breaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits.
Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston.
Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi.
It was Bichette's second error of the game, his first two this season.
Collins' home run leading off the second gave Toronto an early lead. Boston tied it the next inning on doubles by Hernández and Story off Yusei Kikuchi.
Weather: COLD 🥶<a href="https://twitter.com/zackcollins0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zackcollins0</a>'s Bat: HOT 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/TLqZ1GDECU">pic.twitter.com/TLqZ1GDECU</a>—@BlueJays
Hansel Robles (1-0) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief for the win. Garrett Whitlock pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Kikuchi went five innings, giving up one run on three hits with three walks and a strikeout. Eovaldi was lifted with two outs in the fifth. He allowed a run on seven hits with six strikeouts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?