Bradley Jr. sparks 8-run inning against former team in Blue Jays' win over Red Sox
Toronto outfielder's double, scored run in 3rd inning helps team to 5th win in 6 games
Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Ross Stripling (6-3) followed up his flirtation with a perfect game last week with another efficient night, yielding one run off six hits and striking out six over six innings. He said he's enjoying being someone the team is counting late in the year.
"I've had some good years but I don't think I've ever been a guy that the team has really relied on and expected big things from in a playoff push," Stripling said. "So this is fun to be on the bump every fifth day when every win really matters."
Interim manager John Schneider said the team is riding the wave of its starting pitching right now.
"They've been dealing, it starts with that," he said. "I think it allows the offence to do what it's capable of doing."
The Red Sox (60-63) have lost four of their last five.
Boston starter Josh Winckowski (5-7) lasted only 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs, six hits and walking two. He's given up 12 runs over 7 2/3 innings in his last two starts.
It rained throughout the afternoon in Boston, and lingering storms in the area delayed the game's start time by an hour.
Kike Hernandez's RBI single gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Things fell apart quickly for Boston after that.
Winckowski got back-to-back ground outs, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied the game with an RBI double.
Alejandro Kirk walked and Teoscar Hernandez doubled to make it 2-1. Bo Bichette singled to load the bases and Winckowski walked Matt Chapman before being pulled in favor of reliever Austin Davis.
Cavan Biggio kept the rally going with an RBI single. Bradley Jr. then got aboard again via a walk. Davis looked like he was going to get out of the inning when Springer lifted a short fly ball to right field. But Rob Refsnyder whiffed on his attempt at a sliding catch and the bases emptied on Springer's triple to make it 8-1.
Welcome back
Bradley received a warm reception during a video tribute highlighting the outfielder's time in Boston, which spanned eight-plus seasons over two stints.
Bradley was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series and helped catapult the Red Sox to a World Series win that season. He tipped his cap to the crowd in his first appearance at Fenway Park as a visiting player.
Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers. He was traded to Boston in December and played a second stint with the Red Sox. But early season struggles led to him being released by Boston earlier this month. The Blue Jays signed him on Aug. 9.
