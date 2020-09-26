Blue Jays secure winning season as Grichuck, Shaw go yard in victory over Orioles
Toronto's hard-throwing wunderkind Pearson returns from injury, clocks 101.5 mph
Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 Friday night.
Pearson had been sidelined since a game Aug. 18 at Baltimore. He came on to begin the fourth and struck out the first batter he faced, Austin Hays, on three pitches.
The hard-throwing rookie right-hander reached 101.5 mph on his strike three pitch to Hays. It was the fastest pitch by a Blue Jays pitcher since tracking began in 2008, eclipsing a 101.2 mph pitch by Brandon Morrow in 2014.
101 MPH 😳🔥<br><br>Reminder: <a href="https://twitter.com/big_nate5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@big_nate5</a> throws GAS! <a href="https://t.co/EWARMoJsbE">pic.twitter.com/EWARMoJsbE</a>—@BlueJays
A starter earlier this season, Pearson will pitch out of the bullpen in the playoffs. The Blue Jays have been without closer Ken Giles for much of the season because of an elbow injury that will require surgery.
Grichuk hit a leadoff shot off Jorge Lopez in the second, his 11th, and Toronto scored six runs in the inning, sending 10 batters to the plate.
Toronto chased Lopez and added two more in the third before Shaw connected on a two-run shot off Tom Eshelman in the fourth.
DING DONG: It's double digits!<br><br>💣 <a href="https://twitter.com/travis_shaw21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@travis_shaw21</a> 💣 <a href="https://t.co/l81xSyO5ub">pic.twitter.com/l81xSyO5ub</a>—@BlueJays
Lopez (2-2) allowed eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings, losing for the second straight start. He's 0-2 with an 11.20 ERA in five games against Toronto.
Baltimore's Ramon Urias and Cedric Mullins hit back-to-back solo home runs off Shun Yamaguchi in the fifth, and Jose Iglesias connected off the Japanese right-hander in the sixth.
Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle went 2 for 3 with a walk.
