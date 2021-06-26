Guerrero Jr. hits MLB-leading 26th home run as Blue Jays cruise past Orioles
Hernandez, Grichuk also homer as Toronto claims 6th win in 7 games
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday.
Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. for the most homers this year.
Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette's RBI double and Hernandez's homer.
Grichuk, who drove in four runs, and Bichette each had three hits of Toronto's 15 hits.
Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins each had two RBIs for Baltimore, which lost for the 15th time in 17 games and dropped its 21st of 22 road games. The Orioles snapped a 20-game road losing streak on Friday.
Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4) allowed seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, but yielded only two singles through the first six innings, during which he threw an economical 62 pitches.
Ryu was tagged for four runs on five hits in the seventh inning when he delivered 29 pitches.
Keegan Akin (0-4) allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Konner Wade. a 29-year old journeyman, allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings, and Alexander Wells, a 24-year old Australian, worked two scoreless innings in their major league debuts.
Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle, after drawing only one walk in 95 plate appearances between May 24 and June 23, has four in 13 during the last three games against Toronto. He drew another free pass in his first at-bat on Saturday.
Manoah was suspended in the wake of his ejection in Baltimore last Saturday, when he hit Maikel Franco with a pitch following back-to-back home runs by Mountcastle and DJ Stewart.
Guerrero, who was born in Montreal while his Hall ofFamer father played for the Expos, set a new Toronto record on Friday night for most home runs hit in a season by a Canadian-born Blue Jay. With his 25th homer, Guerrero surpassed Michael Saunders, who hit 24 in 2016.
