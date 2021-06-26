Late walk allows Orioles to complete comeback to down Blue Jays in extra innings
Baltimore ends 20-game road losing streak with win
Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to stop a 20-game road losing streak.
Baltimore's road skid was tied for the second-longest in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics. The last-place Orioles won for the second time in 16 games and improved to 24-52, including 12-26 away from home.
"We're partying like we won a wild-card game here right now," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said over music blaring in the visiting clubhouse. "And rightfully so. We haven't had much to celebrate here lately."
Paul Fry (1-2) retired the side in the ninth inning, and Cole Sulser pitched a scoreless 10th for his second save.
The Orioles took their first lead in the 10th inning after Toronto's Trent Thornton (1-3) walked three batters and forced in Trey Mancini, who started the inning as the automatic runner under pandemic rules.
Marcus Semien hit a two-run double for the Blue Jays, who had won five straight.
Leading AL 2B in RBI? Marcus Semien! 💪 <a href="https://t.co/lghppHReVr">pic.twitter.com/lghppHReVr</a>—@BlueJays
'The bullpen didn't do their job'
Baltimore tied the game in the eighth inning by scored four runs — one more than the Orioles produced over the past four losses. Ryan Mountcastle and pinch-hitter Anthony Santander each drove in runners who were walked by reliever Tyler Chatwood before scoring on Hays' double off Tayler Saucedo.
"The bullpen didn't do their job." Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "When you walk that many people in the eighth and [10th] inning, you're probably not going to win those games."
Orioles centre fielder Cedric Mullins said the dugout was "electric" during the tying rally.
The Blue Jays' bullpen squandered a solid outing from rookie starter Alek Manoah, who pitched while appealing a five-game suspension for hitting the Orioles' Maikel Franco with a pitch last weekend. Manoah allowed four hits, two walks and an unearned run while striking out six batters in six innings.
"It's an emotional deal when he's facing the same team that he had problems a week ago," said Montoyo, who served a one-game suspension following Manoah's ejection. "He did a great job. He passed the test."
Guerrero energized the crowd on his bobblehead night and put the Blue Jays ahead with his home run in the third inning. He lined a first-pitch fastball to center field to move one ahead of the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, who homered earlier Friday.
George Springer gave the Blue Jays an early lead when he homered on a slider in the second inning. Springer's third homer was his first hit in three games since returning from the injured list.
The Orioles snapped a scoreless streak spanning 26 2/3 innings with a tying run in the third.
Matt Harvey gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings and is 0-8 in his last 10 starts. Harvey returned to the Buffalo ballpark where he was a Triple-A All-Star in 2012 while in the Mets farm system.
"Winning Major League games are a lot of fun," Harvey said. "Especially where we've been at on the road the last couple months. It's been frustrating. So we'll definitely remember what winning is like again and get back out there and try to keep the streak going."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?