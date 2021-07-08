Blue Jays cruise past Orioles behind Guerrero, Bichette's bats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and drove in two runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 73, Bo Bichette homered and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 Wednesday night.

Guerrero hit RBI singles in the first and fourth innings to help Toronto build a 6-0 lead. The 22-year-old star also singled in third inning and finished 3 for 4 to raise his batting average to .341.

Bichette drove in three runs and had three hits, including a two-run drive into the left-field seats that made it 9-1 in the sixth.

That made it easy for Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5) to beat the Orioles for the third time since June 20. The lefty gave up five hits and one run in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Bo Burns 'Em 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/FOIBCa0ZX0">pic.twitter.com/FOIBCa0ZX0</a> —@BlueJays

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-10) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander is 0-9 in 12 starts since May 1 and now ranks second in the AL in losses behind teammate Jorge Lopez (11).

Harvey has a 7.70 ERA and has completed the fifth inning just once during his current skid, yet he continues to pitch every fifth day because manager Brandon Hyde has little else to choose from out of an injury-depleted, dreadful rotation.

The Blue Jays benefitted greatly from a replay review that overturned the original call and fueled a three-run first inning. With runners at first and second and no outs, Guerrero hit a liner to left that a diving Ryan McKenna was ruled to have caught, and Baltimore turned it into a double play.

But replay showed he didn't catch it, and Guerrero was credited with an RBI single. Randal Grichuk subsequently delivered a run-scoring groundout and Cavan Biggio followed with a double that brought home Guerrero.

Toronto made it 6-0 in the fourth. After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in a run and Bichette chased Harvey with an RBI single, Guerrero ripped a 3-2 pitch from Adam Plutko into centre field to bring in another run.