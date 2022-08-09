Blue Jays sign Jackie Bradley Jr., adding outfield depth for playoff push
Red Sox released 32-year-old last week after he batted only .210 this season
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year major-league contract.
The 32-year-old was released by Boston on Thursday. He has a .210 average with three home runs and 29 runs batted in through 92 games this season.
The left-handed hitting outfielder was named an all-star in 2016, when he set career highs with 149 hits, 26 homers and 87 RBI.
He helped Boston win the 2018 World Series and was named the MVP of the American League Championship Series that year with three RBI on nine hits in a 4-1 win over Houston.
The native of Richmond, Va., is in his 10th major league season and has a career average of .228 with 329 extra-base hits across 1,099 games with Boston and Milwaukee.
The Blue Jays also optioned infielder Otto Lopez to triple-A Buffalo and designated right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock for assignment.
The Blue Jays announced the moves before a game against the Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore.
