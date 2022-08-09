Blue Jays' rally falls short in loss to Orioles
Baltimore pulls within 3 games of Toronto for 1st wild card in American League
Ramon Urias hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles (9-8) allowed a third-inning homer by Cavan Biggio, but the Orioles responded in their half of that inning with back-to-back solo shots by Santander and Mountcastle to make it 5-1.
Matt Chapman hit a solo homer for Toronto in the sixth, but Hays answered with one of his own in the bottom half.
The Blue Jays scored twice in the eighth, but Felix Bautista came on and retired Whit Merrifield on a two-out grounder with two on. Mountcastle's RBI single made it 7-4.
Yusei Kikuchi (4-6) allowed five runs and six hits in five-plus innings for the Blue Jays. Lyles yielded two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the longest in the AL this year.
Baltimore has won six of seven.
