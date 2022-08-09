Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB

Blue Jays' rally falls short in loss to Orioles

Ramon Urias hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Baltimore pulls within 3 games of Toronto for 1st wild card in American League

Noah Trister · The Associated Press ·
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, right, celebrates after hitting a home run as Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen looks on during the third inning of Baltimore's 7-4 home win over Toronto on Monday night. (Nick Wass/The Associated Press)

Ramon Urias hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

The Orioles, who entered the day two games behind Seattle and Tampa Bay for the final two wild cards in the American League, pulled within three of Toronto for the first wild card. This was the first of 15 meetings down the stretch between the Blue Jays and Orioles.

Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles (9-8) allowed a third-inning homer by Cavan Biggio, but the Orioles responded in their half of that inning with back-to-back solo shots by Santander and Mountcastle to make it 5-1.

Matt Chapman hit a solo homer for Toronto in the sixth, but Hays answered with one of his own in the bottom half.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the eighth, but Felix Bautista came on and retired Whit Merrifield on a two-out grounder with two on. Mountcastle's RBI single made it 7-4.

The first two Toronto batters of the ninth reached on an error and a single against Bautista. Then the big right-hander struck out Teoscar Hernandez and got Bo Bichette to bounce into a double play to secure his fifth save.

Yusei Kikuchi (4-6) allowed five runs and six hits in five-plus innings for the Blue Jays. Lyles yielded two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the longest in the AL this year.

Baltimore has won six of seven.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now