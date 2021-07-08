Threat of rain forces postponement of Blue Jays-Orioles game
The threat of rain throughout the night forced the postponement of Thursday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.
Game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 11
Tropical Storm Elsa was poised to pelt the Baltimore area before and after the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 11.
Baltimore won the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday night and the Blue Jays bounced back with a 10-2 rout on Wednesday. Prior to the finale Thursday, a shower forced batting practice to be cancelled as the tarp was placed on the field.
Word of the postponement came around 5:20 p.m. after the skies had cleared and sun drenched the field at Camden Yards.
