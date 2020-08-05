Blue Jays pummeled by Atlanta in 1st game since postponement of Philadelphia series

Max Fried boosted Atlanta's depleted rotation by allowing only one run in six innings, Austin Riley hit a three-run homer and the Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Riley pulled a 3-2 pitch from Matt Shoemaker into the Blue Jays' bullpen behind the left-field wall in the fifth.

It was the third homer allowed by Shoemaker (0-1), following shots by Matt Adams and Tyler Flowers in the second.

Fried (2-0) was thrust into the role of staff ace when Mike Soroka suffered a torn right Achilles tendon on Monday night, ending his season.

"I'm sure he had some emotions with his buddy going down last night, and I'm sure he felt he needed to step up and he sure did," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

WATCH | Virus continues to cause concern amid MLB's return:

Less than a week after Major League Baseball returned, a COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins is raising alarm bells about MLB's strategy, along with accusations that the league dropped the ball by allowing teams to travel in the first place. 2:02

Fried downplayed his new designation as staff ace.

"We've got a lot of really good guys," he said.

Flowers said Fried now is the clear leader.

"When Soroka was healthy, it was 1a and 1b," he said.

Adams' homer had a splash landing in the waterfall pool behind the centre-field fence. Flowers' shot landed in the first row of the left-field seats.

The Blue Jays played their first game since Thursday. Their weekend series against Philadelphia was postponed in this virus-interrupted season.

Shoemaker gave up six hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start since July 25.

"It was frustrating," Shoemaker said. "I hate to even say this but it's frigging hard to do it on 10 days rest. It is all about timing and control. I need to man up though and make better pitches."

Fried gave up only four hits, including a leadoff double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the fifth. Guerrero scored when Anthony Alford's ball bounced off Riley's glove at third base and into left field for a single.

Dansby Swanson's eighth-inning double off Wilmer Font drove in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ender Inciarte, who each had two hits. Adam Duvall and Johan Camargo also drove in runs in the four-run inning.