Blue Jays bounce back against Atlanta as Ryu, pen allow just 3 hits in close win
Toronto ace dominates in limited outing, strikes out 8 batters
Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with four relievers on a three-hitter and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the shorthanded Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Duvall homered in the seventh off Thomas Hatch.
Anthony Bass issued a one-out walk in the ninth to Marcell Ozuna, who moved to second on Travis d'Arnaud's single to left field. Duvall hit into a double play to end the game as Bass earned his second save.
Ryu (1-1) struck out eight as he showed the form that produced a majors-leading 2.32 ERA for the Dodgers in 2019. The left-hander from South Korea had an 8.00 ERA in his first two starts for Toronto.
"I wish this win would have come a lot earlier," Ryu said through a translator. "I guess the third time is the charm. I hope this sets me up for future success."
Ryu signed a four-year, $80 million US contract with the Blue Jays in December. The strong start helped the Blue Jays end a three-game losing streak.
"That's the guy we were expecting, changing speeds, keeping hitters off balance," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. "That's a great sign for us, that he pitched like that, and a boost for us."
The Braves were forced to recast their lineup after placing Ozzie Albies and Matt Adams on the injured list and giving Freddie Freeman a day off.
Toronto took a 1-0 lead in the second when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled just beyond Ender Inciarte's leaping attempt at a catch at the centre-field wall. Guerrero scored from third on Danny Jansen's fly ball to right field.
Bo Bichette singled, stole second and scored on Cavan Biggio's single in the fifth. The run-scoring hit by Biggio knocked Sean Newcomb (0-1) out of the game after the left-hander allowed five hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Left-hander Ryan Borucki struck out Freeman, who was pinch-hitting for Riley, after Duvall's homer. Right-hander Jordan Romano struck out Ronald Acuna Jr. to cap a perfect eighth.
