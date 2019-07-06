Orioles tag Jays starter Sanchez with 11th straight loss

Struggling Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez surrendered a two-out home run and then two walks as Toronto fell to the Blatimore Orioles 4-1 on Friday.

Sanchez (3-12) lost his 11th straight decision before 20,530 fans at Rogers Centre. The former Blue Jays all-star hasn't won since April 27.

The 27-year-old Sanchez was better against the Orioles than in his last outing against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday when he surrendered six or more runs for his fourth consecutive outing.

Sanchez struck out five, but also walked four Baltimore hitters to push his total on the season to 56 bases on balls, which leads all American League starters.

Blue Jays great George Bell, the American League MVP in 1987, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday night's game. (Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press)

The Orioles (26-61) are the only club below the Blue Jays (33-56) in the American League East standings.

Although, he held Baltimore to just three hits Sanchez only tossed five innings. He continued to be beset by control problems. He reached 100 pitches, 60 for strikes, after Toronto shortstop Freddy Galvis made a nice catch on a line out off the bat of Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini that doubled Jonathan Villar off third base to end the inning.