Jays' Bo Bichette, other young stars dominate in virtual MLB tournament

Baseball's young stars dominated Day 3 of the MLB The Show Players League on Sunday, as Bo Bichette (Toronto), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego) and Jeff McNeil (New York Mets) each went 3-1.

Bichette started off 3-0, beating Ryne Stanek and the Miami Marlins 2-0, Tatis and the Padres 6-4, and Luke Jackson and Atlanta 6-0. The Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito prevented Bichette from sweeping the day, winning 3-1.

The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over the next three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Bichette hits game-winner

The Blue Jays-Padres game saw Bichette, Tatis and Cavan Biggio — all sons of former major leaguers who each made their MLB debut last season — combine to go 6-for-6 with 7 RBIs, including Bichette's game-winning two-run double in the top of the third.

Tatis' highlight came at the expense of McNeil, hitting a grand slam as his virtual self to cap a five-run fourth inning as the Padres handed the Mets their only loss, 10-5 in extra innings.

Giolito went 2-2 on the day, while Jackson was 1-3 and Stanek went 0-4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.