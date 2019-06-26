Montreal group would be happy to split Rays home games with Tampa Bay

The man at the helm of a group trying to bring Major League Baseball back to Montreal says a plan for the Tampa Bay Rays to split games between Quebec's biggest city and Florida is "groundbreaking."

Stephen Bronfman is on board with an idea for the Rays to play half of their 81 home games in Tampa, Fla., and half in Montreal.

"I think even in a split scenario, it's a return of baseball permanently to Montreal," Bronfman said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"I think the first step is to start playing ball ... We've got an opportunity to explore and study this sister city concept. We're in a different world. Hats off to Major League Baseball for being so innovative in their thinking and their progressive nature of even considering a concept like this. It's very groundbreaking when you talk about sport."

Stu Sternberg, the principal owner of the Rays, said Tuesday a shared season with Montreal is the best option for his team.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have "broad permission to explore what's available." Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League and well below the MLB average of 27,360. Only the Miami Marlins draw worse at 9,378.