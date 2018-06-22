MLB suspends Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna for 75 games
Toronto closer is facing an assault charge
Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna through Aug. 4. The 23-year-old is facing an assault charge and had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month.
Commissioner Manfred announced today that <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> pitcher Roberto Osuna has accepted a suspension without pay through 8/4/18 for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to 5/8/18 and covers 75 games. <a href="https://t.co/NettIJlCjw">pic.twitter.com/NettIJlCjw</a>—@MLB_PR
Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna <a href="https://t.co/Utmt48QSqL">pic.twitter.com/Utmt48QSqL</a>—@BlueJays
More coming.
