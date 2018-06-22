MLB suspends Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna for 75 games

Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna through Aug. 4. The 23-year-old is facing an assault charge and had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month.

Commissioner Manfred announced today that <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> pitcher Roberto Osuna has accepted a suspension without pay through 8/4/18 for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to 5/8/18 and covers 75 games. <a href="https://t.co/NettIJlCjw">pic.twitter.com/NettIJlCjw</a> —@MLB_PR

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna <a href="https://t.co/Utmt48QSqL">pic.twitter.com/Utmt48QSqL</a> —@BlueJays

More coming.