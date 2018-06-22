Skip to Main Content
MLB suspends Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna for 75 games
Toronto closer is facing an assault charge

Roberto Osuna had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna through Aug. 4. The 23-year-old is facing an assault charge and had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month.

